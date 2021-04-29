Scotiabank Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.