Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $432,472.75 and approximately $351.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,699,117 coins and its circulating supply is 16,899,117 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

