ScS Group (LON:SCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 30375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

