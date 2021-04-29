SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SCVX by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of SCVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 29,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,488. SCVX has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.