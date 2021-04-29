Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.69

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 8752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

