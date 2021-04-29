Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

