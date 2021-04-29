Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

ADM opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

