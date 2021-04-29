SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEAS opened at $53.46 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

