Secret Achieves Market Cap of $213.43 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00005780 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $213.43 million and $2.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00525457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00023054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.01 or 0.02667213 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,263,914 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.