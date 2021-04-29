Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.20%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,082.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

