Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SES stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.20%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,843,510.59.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

