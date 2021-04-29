SEEN Price Hits $9.18 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00017258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $61,086.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

