SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

