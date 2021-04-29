Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $275,731.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $275,731.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

