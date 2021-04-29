Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

