Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 41,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,906. The company has a market cap of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.