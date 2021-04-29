Select Interior Concepts (SIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. On average, analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

