Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.38

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

