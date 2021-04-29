Select Medical (SEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.26-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.26-2.48 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.