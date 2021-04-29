Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading 4.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.79. 1,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

