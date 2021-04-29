Selfkey Trading Up 22% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $78.77 million and $13.41 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

