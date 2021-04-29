Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0295

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Semux has a total market cap of $375,460.54 and $29.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00030890 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010833 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.