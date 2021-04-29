Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.15 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 632,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 345,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £262.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

