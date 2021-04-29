Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $53.02 million and $130,173.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

