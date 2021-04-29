Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.07% of Sequans Communications worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.