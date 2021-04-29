Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

