SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in April

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

