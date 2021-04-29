Shadows (DOWS) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

