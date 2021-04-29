Shake Shack (SHAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

