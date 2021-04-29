SharedStake (SGT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $160,021.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $9.46 or 0.00017624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

