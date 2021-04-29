Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.21

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 3216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

