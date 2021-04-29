Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SHEN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 171,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

