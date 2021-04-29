Shield Protocol Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.41 or 0.00013999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3.86 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

