Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FOUR opened at $98.90 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,566,762 shares of company stock valued at $237,413,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.