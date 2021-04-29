ShiftPixy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,875% compared to the average volume of 431 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIXY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 65,508,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,691. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

