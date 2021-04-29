Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,365.19.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shopify stock opened at $1,295.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,138.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

