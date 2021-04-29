Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHOP traded down $55.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,233.07. 1,643,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.64. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

