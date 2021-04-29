Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,365.19.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,138.67. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in Shopify by 105,403.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,802,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,169 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after buying an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 2,444,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

