Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.61.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,138.67. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

