Shopping (SPI) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $118.49 or 0.00221020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $115.09 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

