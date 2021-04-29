Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 58.7%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

