Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Decreases By 98.8%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

