Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 150.7%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.0 days.

AEOXF stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

