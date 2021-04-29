Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Declines By 51.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.