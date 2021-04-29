Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rises By 106.0%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALIZY opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

