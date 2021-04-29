Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 54.8%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE NIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 77,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
