Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Grows By 116.1%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the March 31st total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACND stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,263. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

