Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rises By 130.2%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the March 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

