Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases By 175.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

BTDPY opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

