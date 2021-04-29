Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 61.3%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

